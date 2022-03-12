Overview

Dr. Bernard Katz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pacific Palisades, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at UCLA Health Pacific Palisades Family Medicine in Pacific Palisades, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.