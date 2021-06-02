Dr. Kole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Kole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernard Kole, MD
Dr. Bernard Kole, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kole's Office Locations
Bernard Kole MD PC6016 W Maple Rd Ste 700, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 626-1700
Mainstreet Health Center74 S Elk St, Sandusky, MI 48471 Directions (810) 648-6155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kole is very thorough. He’s a good doctor. Much better than my previous doctor
About Dr. Bernard Kole, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.