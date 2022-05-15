Dr. Bernard Kopchinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopchinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Kopchinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Kopchinski, MD
Dr. Bernard Kopchinski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Kopchinski's Office Locations
Prestige Cosmetic Surgery PA18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 455, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 255-1764Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kopchinski did a fantastic job on my neck and chin about 5 years ago and still looks good! Bill
About Dr. Bernard Kopchinski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University South Carolina
- Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- West Virginia University
- Plastic Surgery
