Dr. Bernard Kule, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Kule, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
East Aiken Health Center LLC1847 Hatchaway Bridge Rd, Aiken, SC 29805 Directions (803) 644-7033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Found out what are issues/ health problems were and recommended immediate corrective action.
About Dr. Bernard Kule, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487783882
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kule has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kule has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kule. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kule.
