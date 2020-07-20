Overview of Dr. Bernard Lee, MD

Dr. Bernard Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University



Dr. Lee works at Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.