Dr. Bernard Lee, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bernard Lee, MD

Dr. Bernard Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University

Dr. Lee works at Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    110 Francis St Ste 5A, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-7835
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin Grafts
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin Grafts

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) Flap Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Olivia — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bernard Lee, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1154383339
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

