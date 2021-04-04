Overview of Dr. Bernard Lenchitz, MD

Dr. Bernard Lenchitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Lenchitz works at UC Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.