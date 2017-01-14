See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Bernard Lichtenstein, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (12)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bernard Lichtenstein, MD

Dr. Bernard Lichtenstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE.

Dr. Lichtenstein works at Alfredo Quinonez M.d. Inc. in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lichtenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alfredo Quinonez M.d. Inc.
    250 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 236-0111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 14, 2017
    Excellent doctor, takes the time to listen my concerns and is very sympathetic!
    San Diego, CA — Jan 14, 2017
    About Dr. Bernard Lichtenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104878073
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lichtenstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lichtenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lichtenstein works at Alfredo Quinonez M.d. Inc. in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lichtenstein’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

