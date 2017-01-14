Dr. Lichtenstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Lichtenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernard Lichtenstein, MD
Dr. Bernard Lichtenstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE.
Dr. Lichtenstein works at
Dr. Lichtenstein's Office Locations
Alfredo Quinonez M.d. Inc.250 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 236-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, takes the time to listen my concerns and is very sympathetic!
About Dr. Bernard Lichtenstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1104878073
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtenstein accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtenstein speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.