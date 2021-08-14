Dr. Bernard Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Lim, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mount Pleasant, WI.
Dr. Lim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wfmg3803 Spring St Ste 410, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Had doctor Lim in Wisconsin ! He was amazing! Best EP around . Was looking for him again ! I highly recommend him and I have Atri fib . Have did a ablation on me . Hands down nicest doc around !!!
About Dr. Bernard Lim, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1548235856
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.