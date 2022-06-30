Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
B. Ronald Lopez M.d.p.a.2843 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 772-0038Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Stephen Charles Mcginley Inc2843 Alternate # 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 772-0038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lopez since I was around the age of 17 and I’m now 25. I’ve struggled with anxiety issues since I was a kid and Dr. Lopez has help me tremendously. I was recently diagnosed was cancer which caused me a lot of anxiety and depression. Dr. Lopez provided me with a lot of comfort, coping mechanisms, and adjusted my medication which alleviated a lot of my anxiety. I can tell that Dr. Lopez is very passionate about what he does, which makes me feel very comfortable under his care. His office staff is also wonderful. They were able to get me in for an emergency appointment when I had first found out I had cancer, which I am extremely grateful for. Thanks for all you do!
About Dr. Bernard Lopez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.