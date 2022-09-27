Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD
Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University.

Csi Medical Group9675 Brighton Way Ste 350, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 205-5557
Bhsps LLC435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 409, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-0690
I had Rhinoplasty and Septoplasty surgery in April of this year. From the consultation, to the surgery and post operative treatment, I felt at ease, informed and valued by Dr. Markowitz and his wonderful staff. The day of the surgery I was a bit anxious, but the anesthesiologist and nurse who assisted Dr. Markowitz, were first rate, and helped to make me comfortable. Not only do I love my new nose, but Dr. Markowitz also repaired a broken bone in my nose that I did not know I had. I now breathe easily, without the decades long pressure in my sinuses, and the headaches that went along with it. It was a great experience and I feel like a new person. I highly recommend Dr. Markowitz and his staff, for anyone interested in cosmetic surgery.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- New York University
- Plastic Surgery
