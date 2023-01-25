Overview of Dr. Bernard Michlin, MD

Dr. Bernard Michlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Michlin works at BERNARD A MICHLIN MD in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA, La Mesa, CA and Lakeside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.