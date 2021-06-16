Overview of Dr. Bernard Milstein, MD

Dr. Bernard Milstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Milstein works at Houston Eye Associates in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.