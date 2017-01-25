Dr. Bernard Monderer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monderer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Monderer, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Monderer, MD
Dr. Bernard Monderer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Monderer works at
Dr. Monderer's Office Locations
-
1
Bernard Monderer MD Inc.15211 Vanowen St Ste 210, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 786-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monderer?
They are the best !!! Nurses are very kind and caring as well. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Bernard Monderer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548289671
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monderer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monderer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monderer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monderer works at
Dr. Monderer has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monderer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monderer speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Monderer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monderer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monderer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monderer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.