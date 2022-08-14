Overview

Dr. Bernard Pare, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Pare works at West Wilson Family Practice Center PC in Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.