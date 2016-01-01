Overview of Dr. Bernard Partiula, DO

Dr. Bernard Partiula, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Partiula works at WESTERN MEDICAL CENTER ADVANCED PHYSICIAN SERVICES PC in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.