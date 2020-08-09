Dr. Bernard Perla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Perla, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Perla, MD
Dr. Bernard Perla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Perla's Office Locations
Cleveland Eye Specialists and Consultants Inc.36100 Euclid Ave Ste 450, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Perla since I was maybe four or five years old. He's always treated me really well and had a lot of patience with me during my visits. He helped my parents and me manage my amblyopia from a young age until I was probably 10 To where I didn't need surgery. I would recommend Dr Perla to anyone I knew who needed good eye care.
About Dr. Bernard Perla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scottish-Rite Chldns Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai Mc Cleveland
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perla has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perla speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Perla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.