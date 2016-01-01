Dr. Poiesz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Poiesz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernard Poiesz, MD
Dr. Bernard Poiesz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Poiesz works at
Dr. Poiesz's Office Locations
-
1
Upstate University Hospital750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-8200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
University Physicians Infusion Center1000 E Genesee St Ste 403, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poiesz?
About Dr. Bernard Poiesz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1962431767
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poiesz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poiesz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poiesz works at
Dr. Poiesz has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poiesz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Poiesz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poiesz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poiesz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poiesz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.