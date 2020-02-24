Dr. Bernard Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Potter, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Potter, MD is a Dermatologist in Dix Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Bernard S Potter MD PC410 Wolf Hill Rd, Dix Hills, NY 11746 Directions (631) 271-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best dermatologist I have visited. Went to him after 3 other dermatologists didn’t help/misdiagnosed me. What a difference! Dr Potter is a breath of fresh air. Took his time while the office filled up with other patients to answer all my questions, take detailed notes and check every part of my skin. HIGHLY recommend. No clue what the other reviewers are talking about. He was friendly and courteous.. his questions were to understand my condition!
About Dr. Bernard Potter, MD
- Dermatology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1467535252
Education & Certifications
- New Rochelle Hosp
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.