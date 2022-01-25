Dr. Quebral has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Quebral, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Quebral, MD
Dr. Bernard Quebral, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Regions Hospital.
Dr. Quebral works at
Dr. Quebral's Office Locations
Healthpartners Woodbury Pharmacy8450 SEASONS PKWY, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 702-5300
St. Paul Kidney Health205 Wabasha St S, Saint Paul, MN 55107 Directions (651) 293-8100
HealthPartners Lung and Sleep Health401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-7670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regions Hospital640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 254-4887
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quebral?
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Q for at least 15 years. He has always been top notch. He listens carefully, explains in ways that are easy to understand, remembers our information and we couldn’t ask for a better experience.
About Dr. Bernard Quebral, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1235100892
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Quebral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quebral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quebral works at
Dr. Quebral speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Quebral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quebral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quebral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quebral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.