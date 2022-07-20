Overview of Dr. Bernard Rimpel, MD

Dr. Bernard Rimpel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rimpel works at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.