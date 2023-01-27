Overview

Dr. Bernard Robinowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Robinowitz works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.