Dr. Bernard Robinowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bernard Robinowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Utica Park Clinic Dermatology9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-8980Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Utica Park Clinic - Hillcrest South 3358803 S 101st East Ave Ste 335, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-8980
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Dr listened to my concerns and was very up front with his thoughts which I love - no guessing what he’s recommending. Very friendly. Staff was great.
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1598760712
- Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Oh
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brown University, Providence, Ri
- Dermatology
Dr. Robinowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinowitz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.