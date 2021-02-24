Overview

Dr. Bernard Salvador, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Salvador works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.