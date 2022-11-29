Dr. Bernard Shuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Shuster, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Shuster, MD
Dr. Bernard Shuster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Shuster's Office Locations
Shuster Plastic Surgery4001 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Assurant Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shuster recently performed my neck lift and I am beyond thrilled with my results. He totally exceeded my expectations both in terms of my results and the entire process. He didn't try to upsell anything, was thorough in his description of what I could expect and he clearly is both incredibly talented and compassionate. His staff is outstanding as well, and most of them have worked with him many years, a clear indication of how well he manages his business. I highly recommend him, and in fact, my daughter has decided to have a procedure with him as a result.
About Dr. Bernard Shuster, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Cornell University Medical College
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
