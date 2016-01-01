Dr. Bernard Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
Dr. Bernard Silver, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8904Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093772691
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Evanston Hosp-Northwestern
- Evanston Hosp-Northwestern
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
