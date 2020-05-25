Dr. Stulberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Stulberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernard Stulberg, MD
Dr. Bernard Stulberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Solon, OH. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Stulberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stulberg's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic33001 Solon Rd Ste 112, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 248-1297
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stulberg?
Excellent Replaced left hip in 2009 no problems whatsoever
About Dr. Bernard Stulberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1538120738
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Special Surgery
- University of Chicago
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stulberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stulberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stulberg works at
Dr. Stulberg has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stulberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stulberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stulberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stulberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stulberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.