Overview of Dr. Bernard Turbow, MD

Dr. Bernard Turbow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Turbow works at Bernard A Turbow MD Inc in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.