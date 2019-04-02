Dr. Bernard Turbow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turbow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Turbow, MD
Dr. Bernard Turbow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Bernard Turbow MD Inc11100 Warner Ave Ste 102, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 545-8481
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is the best and very knowledgable. My appt.s are on on time and out in 15 min. No waiting.
- Urology
- 66 years of experience
- English
- 1790721082
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
- Cook Co Hosp
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Urology
