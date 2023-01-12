Dr. Bernard Villegas III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villegas III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Villegas III, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Villegas III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Villegas III works at
Locations
-
1
Nassim Haddad MD Pllc10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1919Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale10117 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villegas III?
Has the good fortune to meet dr Villegas while at honor health shea. So happy I did. This doctor is so caring & covers all the the bases. A rarity in todays world where there is hardly any compassion. A truly great physician!
About Dr. Bernard Villegas III, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1700862885
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villegas III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villegas III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villegas III works at
Dr. Villegas III has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villegas III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Villegas III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villegas III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villegas III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villegas III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.