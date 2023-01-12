Overview

Dr. Bernard Villegas III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Villegas III works at Scottsdale Healthcare Heart Grp in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.