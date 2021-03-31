Dr. Bernard Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Weintraub, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Weintraub, MD
Dr. Bernard Weintraub, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weintraub's Office Locations
- 1 2222 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-8584
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent pulmonologist, wonderful listener, and good sound advice!
About Dr. Bernard Weintraub, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104931773
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
