See All Neurologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO

Neurology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO

Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Wolf works at Bernard Wolf, DO in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Irene Meissner, MD
Dr. Irene Meissner, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD
Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD
2.5 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Sorenson, MD
Dr. Eric Sorenson, MD
3.0 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bernard Wolf, DO
    1315 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 896-6565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Mercy Medical Center
  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Vertigo
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?

    Feb 17, 2017
    I really appreciated the time that Dr Wolf spent with me. Usually when I go to the dr I only get to see the Dr for about 10 minutes but Dr Wolf was really attentive and spent over 30 minutes going over my concerns. In a time where people who have to go to the dr regularly feel like just another number, it was refreshing and showed genuine care. I wish more Doctors were like him!
    Oakdale, CA — Feb 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wolf to family and friends

    Dr. Wolf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wolf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO.

    About Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710995121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.