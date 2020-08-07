Overview of Dr. Bernard Zaragoza, MD

Dr. Bernard Zaragoza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Zaragoza works at South Florida Surgical Specialists in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.