Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Celoni works at Bernardine A Celoni MD in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.