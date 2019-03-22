See All Pediatricians in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD

Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Celoni works at Bernardine A Celoni MD in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kiran Masood, MD
Dr. Kiran Masood, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD
Dr. Carlos Lerner, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Celoni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bernardine A Celoni MD
    65 N 1st Ave Ste 104, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-2233
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Circumcision
Contact Dermatitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Circumcision
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Celoni?

    Mar 22, 2019
    Dr. Celoni is the most caring and attentive pediatrician you could ever ask for! I would recommend her wholeheartedly to anyone wishing to have a knowledgeable physician for their child. She is a true professional who is always learning more. My son has special needs and she has been an integral part of his progress and growth. She has given me so many resources to help my son be healthy. Thank you Dr. Celoni! You are truly amazing!
    — Mar 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Celoni to family and friends

    Dr. Celoni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Celoni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD.

    About Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316958788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Usc University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celoni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celoni works at Bernardine A Celoni MD in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Celoni’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Celoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celoni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.