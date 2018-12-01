Dr. Bernardino Abaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardino Abaya, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernardino Abaya, MD
Dr. Bernardino Abaya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University Medical Center|John H Stroger Jr Hospital
Dr. Abaya's Office Locations
Bernardino Flores Abaya, MD2517 Dorrington St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (855) 402-3997
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abaya displays a great deal of compassion to his patients and will do all in his power to help improve our health. He is a walking encyclopedia of medications and procedures available to us. He is one of the little miracles that pop into our lives from time when we need him
About Dr. Bernardino Abaya, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1740262013
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center|John H Stroger Jr Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abaya has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaya.
