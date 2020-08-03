Dr. Bernardo De La Guardia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Guardia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo De La Guardia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 620, Spring, TX 77389 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm able to write this because of Dr De La Guardia. excellent excellent excellent
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1225039498
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- U Ariz
- U Ariz
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
