Overview

Dr. Bernardo Franssencanovas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Franssencanovas works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Surgical Oncology in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.