Dr. Bernardo Franssencanovas, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernardo Franssencanovas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.

Dr. Franssencanovas works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Surgical Oncology in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Surgical Oncology
    300 Callen Blvd Ste 330, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 577-7550
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners General Surgery
    1112 N Main St Ste C, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 212-8022
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Surgical Oncology
    2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 310, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 577-7550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Surgical Oncology
    125 Doughty St Ste 660, Charleston, SC 29403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 577-7550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr Franssen saved my life!! He is a true professional and a very caring physician. His bedside manner is impeccable, his dedication to his patients is obvious to anyone, and he truly cares. He has returned me to my family in good health and continues to follow up showing his true concern for his patient. He performed Whipple surgery on me and was completely successful in removing pancreatic cancer during that 9 hour surgery. I can see the drive of Dr Franssen in attacking his patients' diseases "like a pit bull on a pork chop". There are not enough Stars in his rating -- it should be in excess of 10 stars. Thank you, Dr Franssen. You're a man among men!!!
    James P Stevens Jr — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bernardo Franssencanovas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1811251366
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

