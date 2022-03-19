Dr. Bernardo Lopez Sanabria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez Sanabria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Lopez Sanabria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bernardo Lopez Sanabria, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cardiovascular Disease, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Interventional Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
- English, Spanish
- 1043412182
- Cardiovascular Disease, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Interventional Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
Dr. Lopez Sanabria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez Sanabria has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez Sanabria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
336 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez Sanabria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez Sanabria.
