Dr. Bernardo Lopez Sanabria, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cardiovascular Disease, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Interventional Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.



Dr. Lopez Sanabria works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.