Overview of Dr. Bernardo Martinez, MD

Dr. Bernardo Martinez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cuyo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at Bernardo D. Martinez, MD, FACS, Inc. in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.