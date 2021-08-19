Overview of Dr. Bernardo Mendoza, MD

Dr. Bernardo Mendoza, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Mendoza works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Oro Valley, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.