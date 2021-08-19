Dr. Bernardo Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernardo Mendoza, MD
Dr. Bernardo Mendoza, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
1
Pima Heart & Vascular1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 161, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 838-3540
2
Pima Heart & Vascular4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 838-3540
3
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
4
Pima Heart & Vascular1815 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr L Mendoza. Answered all my questions did excellent surgery and follow up care. He is very friendly and through. There was a wait beyond my appointment time. Scheduling could be improved. Would give 5 stars.
About Dr. Bernardo Mendoza, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
