Dr. Bernardo Ordonez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordonez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Ordonez, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernardo Ordonez, MD
Dr. Bernardo Ordonez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Ordonez works at
Dr. Ordonez's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates301 Riverview Ave Ste 400, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 622-5325
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ordonez?
Excellent Dr.
About Dr. Bernardo Ordonez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346284155
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico
- U Vt
- University Miami
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Layola Univ Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ordonez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ordonez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ordonez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ordonez works at
Dr. Ordonez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordonez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ordonez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordonez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordonez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordonez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordonez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.