Overview

Dr. Bernardo Utset, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Utset works at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.