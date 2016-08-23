Dr. Bernardo Utset, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utset is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Utset, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernardo Utset, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Utset works at
Locations
Baptist Heart Specialists1361 13th Ave S Ste 270, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 493-8001
Baptist Beaches1350 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 627-2900
Baptist Cardiology Inc836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He performed my heart cath at Baptist Beaches and took excellent care of me. Everything was explained in great detail before and after the procedure.
About Dr. Bernardo Utset, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770585184
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utset accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Utset has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utset works at
Dr. Utset has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utset on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Utset. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utset.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utset, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utset appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.