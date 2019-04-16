Overview of Dr. Bernhard Heersink, MD

Dr. Bernhard Heersink, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.



Dr. Heersink works at Sadruddin B. Hemani Mdpc in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.