Dr. Bernhard Rohrbacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Rohrbacher works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.