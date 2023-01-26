Overview of Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD

Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. McHugh works at Ouachita Neurosurgery Center in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.