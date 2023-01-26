See All Neurosurgeons in Monroe, LA
Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD

Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. McHugh works at Ouachita Neurosurgery Center in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McHugh's Office Locations

    Cain Neurosurgery Clinic A Professional Medical Corp.
    212 Walnut St, Monroe, LA 71201 (318) 323-1809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 26, 2023
    THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST DOCTORS AROUND. I HAD EXCESSIVE SURGERIES ON NECK AND BACK MOST PEOPLE I SEE HAVE HARDLY ANY MOBILITY AFTER THEY HAVE GONE THROUGH THESE TYPES OF SURGERIES, I HAVE GREAT MOVEMENT WITH NECK AND BACK PLAY GOLF ALL DAY LONG JUST WANT TO SAY THANKS TO ALL THE STAFF INVOLVED
    John Toney — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699797571
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tn College Of Med
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McHugh works at Ouachita Neurosurgery Center in Monroe, LA. View the full address on Dr. McHugh’s profile.

    Dr. McHugh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

