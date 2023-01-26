Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD
Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Cain Neurosurgery Clinic A Professional Medical Corp.212 Walnut St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 323-1809
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST DOCTORS AROUND. I HAD EXCESSIVE SURGERIES ON NECK AND BACK MOST PEOPLE I SEE HAVE HARDLY ANY MOBILITY AFTER THEY HAVE GONE THROUGH THESE TYPES OF SURGERIES, I HAVE GREAT MOVEMENT WITH NECK AND BACK PLAY GOLF ALL DAY LONG JUST WANT TO SAY THANKS TO ALL THE STAFF INVOLVED
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1699797571
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
