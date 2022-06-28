Overview of Dr. Bernita Berntsen, MD

Dr. Bernita Berntsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga, Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Berntsen works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Burlington, KS, Topeka, KS, Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.