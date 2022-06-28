Dr. Bernita Berntsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berntsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernita Berntsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernita Berntsen, MD
Dr. Bernita Berntsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga, Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Berntsen works at
Dr. Berntsen's Office Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Coffey County Medical Center309 Sanders St, Burlington, KS 66839 Directions (785) 232-0444
-
3
Tallgrass General Vascular & Thoracic Surgery6001 SW 6th Ave Ste 220, Topeka, KS 66615 Directions (785) 232-0444
-
4
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
6
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
7
Metabolic and Bariatric Care10700 Nall Ave Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
8
Westwood Medical Pavilion and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Onaga
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berntsen?
I had no complications from my surgery that was performed. more than 10 years ago. My weight is now stable with a healthy BMI, Type 2 Diabetes was reversed. I no longer have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or sleep apnea. Joint pain from Rheumatoid Arthritis greatly reduced and is manageable without medication. Dr Berntsen is not only an excellent surgeon but she takes great care to equip patients with the instruction needed to maintain the weight loss and remain healthy. My quality of life is improved 100 percent. Dr Berntsen is an outstanding and highly skilled surgeon who follows patients thoroughly after the surgery to address any concerns that may arise. I highly recommend Dr Berntsen and her amazing staff!
About Dr. Bernita Berntsen, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811965213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berntsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berntsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berntsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berntsen works at
Dr. Berntsen has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berntsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berntsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berntsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berntsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berntsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.