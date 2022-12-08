Overview

Dr. Bernita Taylor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Ascension Saint Agnes Health Center Catonsville in Catonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.