Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteleone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD
Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from B.N. MANDAL UNIVERSITY MADHEPURA / MATA GUJRI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Monteleone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Monteleone's Office Locations
-
1
Winthrop Pediatric Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4600
-
2
Winthrop Pediatric Associates175 Fulton Ave Ste 100, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 292-1034
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monteleone?
About Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972765220
Education & Certifications
- B.N. MANDAL UNIVERSITY MADHEPURA / MATA GUJRI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monteleone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monteleone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monteleone works at
Dr. Monteleone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteleone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteleone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteleone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.