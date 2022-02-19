Dr. Bert Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bert Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bert Brown, MD
Dr. Bert Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Macedonia office of Cleveland Ear Nose Throat640 E Aurora Rd, Macedonia, OH 44056 Directions (330) 908-0367
-
2
Physician Hearing Centers6770 Mayfield Rd Ste 210, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
My experience at Dr. Browns office was absolutely exceptional. I was in severe misery with a horribly impacted ear and his front office people got me in immediately even being a new patient. Once I got there for the appointment I was seen immediately and Dr. Brown told me not to worry. We will fix this problem today. My ear was so badly impacted that he spent at least 45 minutes to make sure the job was done right. He went so above and beyond to make sure without worrying about time and only cared about making me feel better. To me it has been a life changing appointment because I thought I was going def and I tried many other options and failed. He really knows what he is doing and I owe him alot for his amazing care. His office personal were very friendly and professional as well! I would highly recommend this man. He saved me big time!
About Dr. Bert Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114928900
Education & Certifications
- Eye Ear Hosp Pittsburgh
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Northwestern University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Peritonsillar Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.