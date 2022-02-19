See All Otolaryngologists in Macedonia, OH
Dr. Bert Brown, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bert Brown, MD

Dr. Bert Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Physician Hearing Centers in Macedonia, OH with other offices in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Peritonsillar Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

    Macedonia office of Cleveland Ear Nose Throat
    640 E Aurora Rd, Macedonia, OH 44056 (330) 908-0367
    Physician Hearing Centers
    6770 Mayfield Rd Ste 210, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 (440) 461-0150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Swimmer's Ear
Peritonsillar Abscess
Earwax Buildup
Swimmer's Ear
Peritonsillar Abscess

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 19, 2022
    My experience at Dr. Browns office was absolutely exceptional. I was in severe misery with a horribly impacted ear and his front office people got me in immediately even being a new patient. Once I got there for the appointment I was seen immediately and Dr. Brown told me not to worry. We will fix this problem today. My ear was so badly impacted that he spent at least 45 minutes to make sure the job was done right. He went so above and beyond to make sure without worrying about time and only cared about making me feel better. To me it has been a life changing appointment because I thought I was going def and I tried many other options and failed. He really knows what he is doing and I owe him alot for his amazing care. His office personal were very friendly and professional as well! I would highly recommend this man. He saved me big time!
    Scott Snyder — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Bert Brown, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114928900
    Education & Certifications

    • Eye Ear Hosp Pittsburgh
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    • Northwestern University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.