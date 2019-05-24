Dr. Bert Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bert Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bert Chen, MD
Dr. Bert Chen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Georgia Urology PA1301 Sigman Rd NE Ste 250A, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 760-9900
Georgia Urology5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the finest doctors I have experienced. From day one, five years ago, I have felt a certain peace wit Dr. Chen. I have referred him to other friends, and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Bert Chen, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.