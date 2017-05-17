Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bert Hartman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bert Hartman, MD
Dr. Bert Hartman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Hartman works at
Dr. Hartman's Office Locations
Centerstone Madison620 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, TN 37115 Directions (615) 460-4300
Centerstone332 Sumner Hall Dr, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 460-4500
Centerstone Springfield - Cheatham Street713 Cheatham St, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (615) 463-6200
Centerstone Pharmacy511 8th St, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quiet but does care. Listens well and is easy to talk to.
About Dr. Bert Hartman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487734927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.