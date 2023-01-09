Dr. Bert Mandelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bert Mandelbaum, MD
Dr. Bert Mandelbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-2041
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Division Orth Surgery Sprts Me
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- State University Of New York At Cortland
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Mandelbaum has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelbaum.
