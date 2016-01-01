Overview of Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD

Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Berwyn Heights, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Nayfack works at University Psychological Center in Berwyn Heights, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.