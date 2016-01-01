See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Berwyn Heights, MD
Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Berwyn Heights, MD
Call for new patient details
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD

Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Berwyn Heights, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Nayfack works at University Psychological Center in Berwyn Heights, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nayfack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Psychological Center
    6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste U18, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 345-1919
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    103 S Adams St, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 345-1919

Hospital Affiliations
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124051768
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nayfack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayfack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayfack. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayfack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayfack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayfack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

